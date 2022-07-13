In perhaps another case of “absolutely no surprise to anyone, but worth mentioning nonetheless,” Arlington’s seven-member General Assembly delegation received top scores from the Virginia League of Conservation Voters, based on votes taken in the 2022 legislative session.
State Sens. Barbara Favola, Adam Ebbin and Janet Howell and Dels. Patrick Hope, Rip Sullivan, Alfonso Lopez and Elizabeth Bennett-Parker each received the designation of “Legislative Hero” for being in 100-percent lockstep with the environmental group’s policy priorities during the year.
Among them, Ebbin was one of three legislators statewide specifically singled out for leadership during the session. Others were state Sen. Dave Marsden (D-Fairfax County) and Del. Delores McQuinn (D-Richmond).
All told, 12 senators and 48 delegates scored a perfect 100-percent rating this year, while another 10 senators and two delegates received “legislative leader” accolades for voting with the conservation group at least three-quarters of the time.
“We expect elected officials of both parties to prioritize our environment, and we will thank them when they do and hold them accountable when they don’t,” said Michael Town, executive director of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters.
Ratings were based on 22 votes in the House of Delegates and 25 in the state Senate. It perhaps does not require an advanced P.S. (Political Svengali) degree to conclude, correctly, that vast majority of the honorees were Democrats.
For the first time, the organization rated a governor’s performance. Gov. Youngkin received an “F” for “his deprioritization of environment protection, his attacks on important environment protections, a host of appointments with deep ties to the fossil-fuel industry, and for a petty and vindictive style of governing,” the organization said in a statement that, however scathing, probably did not cause the governor to lose any sleep.
For full information on the scorecard, see the Website at www.valcv.org.
