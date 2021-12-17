[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Consideration of proposed exterior alterations to an historic building in Green Valley has been put on hold to provide time for the local civic association to offer input.
The Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board (HALRB) of the Arlington government was slated to consider proposed changes to a parcel on Shirlington Road that long had been home to Green Valley Pharmacy at its Dec. 15 meeting.
For reasons unknown, county-government staff had not shared the proposal with the Green Valley Civic Association, which found out about it when a Sun Gazette article ran online several days before the meeting.
The civic organization’s leadership was not pleased with the oversight.
“We want our community to review the [staff] report and drawings,” the association’s executive committee said in a Dec. 15 letter to county officials. “Failing altogether to inform us of the agenda item is negligent and disrespectful.”
The item subsequently was pulled from the agenda of that evening’s meeting.
The building, constructed in 1942 and originally serving as a grocery store, was operated by Leonard “Doc” as the Green Valley Pharmacy from the early 1950s until his death in 2017. Subsequent efforts to keep it running were unsuccessful, and a developer now seeks to turn it into a restaurant.
The Arlington County government declared the parcel a local historic district in 2013, giving HALRB members a say whenever exterior alterations are proposed.