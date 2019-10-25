The journey may have been neither smooth nor in a straight line, but in the end – on Oct. 22 – final action on constructing a new Fire Station #8 saw no last-minute detours or speedbumps.
Arlington County Board members voted 5-0 to support a construction contract worth up to $16.1 million for the project, which will replace the two-bay, nearly 60-year-old existing station at 4845 Lee Highway with a modern, three-bay facility.
The new fire station, to be constructed over a two-year span beginning next fall, will represent both “a new course” and “a standard” for similar facilities across Arlington, County Board Chairman Christian Dorsey said.
The vote brought “nothing but joy,” Dorsey said at the end of a brief hearing that attracted no dissenting voices from the public.
When complete, the station will house between 38 and 45 personnel and also will feature elements focusing on the century-old history of the station, which began life as a volunteer operation in the then-segregated community of Halls Hill.
The vote to move forward came in the wake of four years of controversy, including a proposal from county staff to relocate the facility to a site on Old Dominion Drive. That drew backlash from Halls Hill residents, who accused the county government of a lack of understanding of the importance of the station to their history.
Ultimately, the County Board sided with residents.
“This process has worked,” said Marguarite Gooden, who participated in a 2015 working group that recommended retaining the station on its existing site and has been a participant in a panel suggesting how the parcel can be used to show the history of the community and firefighters who have served it.
Some tweaks remain, though.
“I don’t believe we’re quite there yet,” said Jim Lantelme, who chairs the Public Facilities Review Committee (PFRC). That body will hold at least one more meeting in an effort to incorporate history into the site.
But Gooden, for one, said her community was essentially satisfied.
“There’s very little tweaking to be done,” she said on the design proposal, praising both the PFRC and the architects.
The overall price tag of about $25 million is higher than the $21 million initially anticipated in the county government’s capital-improvement program, and includes the cost of building a temporary firehouse to serve during the two-year construction period.
For a while in 2015-16, it appeared as if the question of where to place the station might emerge as the next big flashpoint in Arlington politics, following the battle-royale over the Columbia Pike streetcar. In the end, four County Board members voted in 2016 to keep the station where it long had been, while one (Libby Garvey) voted to support the staff recommendation moving it to Old Dominion Drive and 26th Street South.
In that 2016 vote, Dorsey (not yet chairman) suggested the staff proposal hadn’t given enough weight to how such a move would be perceived by the historically African-American community located along both sides of Lee Highway in western Arlington. But he also said the recommendation to move the fire station was “a perfectly reasonable and appropriate” one for staff to make.
Those advocating rebuilding on the current site argued that more people would be best served by keeping the station where it is, particularly since the Lee Highway corridor is likely to experience significant residential and commercial growth in coming years.
Others, however, said the bigger public-safety threat was to homes in far northwest Arlington that have to wait longer for both fire and ambulance service, a wait that could have been lessened by moving the station to Old Dominion.
Arlington voters in 2016 approved design funds for the project as part of a public-safety bond package, and in 2018 approved construction funds.
(1) comment
Total cost will be about $20 million and will include millions spent for infrastructure that has nothing to do with fire and EMS operations. In comparison, the Bailey's crossroads replacement fire and EMS station, which is equivalent in size, cost Fairfax County taxpayers $6 million upon completion 3 years ago.
