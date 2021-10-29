[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The firm that has been overseeing construction at the former Arlington Education Center will get another funding bump, as the project lingers longer than expected and requires more oversight.
School Board members on Oct. 28 were slated to be briefed on the plan to provide another $277,083 to McDonough Bolyard Peck, which is serving as construction manager adviser on the project. Final approval of the funding is slated for November.
The additional funds are on top of the original contract of $582,695 approved in 2019 and a supplement of $212,257 agreed to by School Board members this June.
The funding above and beyond the original contract is due to the length of construction, “conditions challenges” found in the 1960s-era building, and the desire to add another staff member to augment existing oversight resources.
For decades, the Arlington Education Center (located on North Quincy Street near Washington-Liberty High School) served as the central-administration hub for the school system. Several years ago, the APS bureaucracy was moved to leased space on Washington Boulevard as school officials worked to repurpose the office building to handle high-school students.