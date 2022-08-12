Next Phase of Fire-Station Construction Starts:
Work continues on construction of the new Fire Station #8 along Langston Boulevard in Arlington.
Crews have started digging the foundation of the new structure, county officials said on Aug. 8, and are slated to begin laying underground piping for the building’s electrical and plumbing systems.
Those projects are slated to be concluded by the end of the month, with first-floor concrete poured in late August and early September. From there, steel supports will start to rise.
Construction activity is taking place weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday hours, as needed, will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Arlington voters in 2016 approved design funds for the project as part of a public-safety bond package, and in 2018 approved construction funds. County Board members in 2019 approved a $16.1 million construction contract for the project, with the new facility slated to replace the existing two-bay fire station that had stood since 1961 on what was, until recently, known as Lee Highway.
Construction crews in May razed the existing fire station. Personnel are now housed in temporary quarters nearby.
When complete, the new facility will accommodate approximately 40 personnel, and will feature elements focusing on the century-old history of the station, which began life as a volunteer operation in the then-segregated community of Halls Hill.
