[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
How much does it cost to clear snow from Northern Virginia’s two main airports? According to a new contract, the total over five years amounts to roughly $8.6 million.
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority is in the process of inking an agreement with Maryland-based TD Snow for a two-year contract, with three single-year-extension options, for snow-removal services at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport.
TD Snow, which began life in 1996 as a small snow-removal company but has evolved into a major national presence in the industry, was the lone bidder in a springtime request-for-proposal issued by the airports authority. The base contract for the initial two years totals about $700,000 for services at Reagan National and $2.8 million at Dulles.
While not insignificant, snow-removal costs at the airports pale in comparison to custodial services.
The authority is gearing up to award a new contract for 24/7 custodial work at the two airports; the current contract expires next April. Authority staff estimate the new contract’s value at just under $93 million over the course of five years.