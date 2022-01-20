It has been a rite of passage for Virginia teens for generations. But a state lawmaker wants to give local judges the power to end the requirement that youth come to the court in order to get their first driver’s licenses.
A measure patroned by state Sen. John Edwards (D-Roanoke) would permit the chief judge in each Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court across the state to waive the requirement that students attend a ceremony before receiving their original licenses.
Almost all those who first obtained a driver’s license in the commonwealth remember the experience of being packed into a courtroom with fellow first-time licensees of the juvenile persuasion (and parents or guardians), to hear a judge and police/sheriff officials outline the responsibilities of driving.
Edwards’ bill was sent to the Senate Committee on Transportation for consideration.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]