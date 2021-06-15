[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Should the Arlington County government be taking more muscular actions to tackle a seemingly endless series of shooting incidents in the Green Valley neighborhood?
That seems to be a possibility local leaders are willing to at least consider, following another episode that occurred in the middle of the night earlier this month.
A week after that June 6 incident, Arlington County Board members were put on the hot seat by Green Valley resident Marianne Gray, who has counted 12 gunfire-related incidents in her neighborhood over the past three years.
In the latest one, which occurred just after 2 a.m. on June 6, she had to hustle family members, including a child, into an interior part of their home. “I didn’t know if a stray bullet was going to come through a wall or a window and strike one of us,” Gray told board members on June 12, playing a tape recording of the shooting incident that showed a rapid-fire pop-pop-pop series of gunshots.
“It is time for Arlington County to step up and aggressively take action,” Gray said at the first in-person County Board meeting in 15 months. “The entire county has a role to play.”
Her quest for support received the kind of response the public often gets from government leaders in cases like this – commiseration and a promise to step up to the challenge:
• “We take it very seriously,” County Board Chairman Matt de Ferranti said. • “We have all hands on deck,” County Manager Mark Schwartz said. • “We all stand ready for the best ideas to keep the community safer,” County Board member Christian Dorsey said.
Merely promising more policing or civic engagement was not enough, said Gray, who offered up one tangible step that could be taken: Have the county government impose a curfew starting at dusk at Charles Drew Elementary School and Drew Park, an area that seems to have emerged as a breeding ground for gatherings that end in gunplay.
County Board member Katie Cristol asked county staff to determine whether Arlington leaders have the power to impose a curfew as a step toward considering the idea, but did not indicate whether she saw it as feasible or desirable.
“Certainly, there would be pluses and minuses,” Cristol said.
Would the county have the authority to impose a curfew? The only provision in the County Code specifically focused on the topic is one dating to 1969, which allows for imposition of a curfew “when there exists an imminent threat of any civil commotion or disturbance in the nature of a riot in such county or part thereof.” A Code of Virginia section allows localities to enact statutes banning loitering in public places, but its only direct reference to imposing curfews applies to minors, and then only from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Cristol also noted that ongoing construction of the John Robinson Jr. Town Square project has left fewer outdoor gathering places for residents in Green Valley. “People are displaced” and therefore “assembling in places that are less safe,” she said.
The June 6 incident occurred at approximately 2:17 a.m. Police said a large group had been congregating in the parking lot of the school when multiple gunshots were reported. Those in the group fled the area before police arrival.
No injuries or property damage were reported, but that may be small comfort to parents who had to shield their children as gunshots rang out in the dark of night, one more time.
One of the few places African-Americans could live in Arlington during the century of segregation following the Civil War, Green Valley has in recent decades seen increasing gentrification as an older generation has moved out (reaping the benefits of ever-increasing housing values) and new residents have moved in.