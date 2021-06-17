[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
No arrests yet, but Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz says police are making progress after a June 6 shoot-’em-up in the Green Valley neighborhood that rattled nerves and led to a discussion of the possibility of imposing a curfew.
“We have video surveillance and we’re analyzing that,” Schwartz told County Board members on June 15. “It’s a priority. A very, very high priority.”
The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on June 6 in the parking lot and park adjacent to Charles Drew Elementary School. Multiple gunshots were reported by residents, but all suspects had fled before police arrival. No injuries or property damage were reported.
The matter became the topic of discussion at the June 12 County Board meeting, when one neighbor called on county leaders to impose a curfew at dusk for the park and school area. County Board member Katie Cristol has asked staff to return with an opinion on whether such an approach would be legal.