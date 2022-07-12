The “courtroom of the future” will come at a cost.
Arlington County Board members on July 16 are slated to approve a contract worth up to $890,415 for renovation to Courtroom 10B of the Arlington County Justice Center, designed to serve as a prototype for future courtroom-renovation projects in the county.
The project will include new technological equipment, new flooring to support equipment flexibility, an improved layout for judges and clerks, new sound systems and ADA-compliance upgrades.
It will be the first major upgrade to a courtroom since the building opened in 1994.
Seven firms bid on the project; Sorenson Gross Co. was selected as the awardee after two bids that came in at a lower cost were deemed by county staff as not meeting the requirements set forward.
