As it has done every year since 1946, the Optimist Club of Arlington will be selling Christmas trees at its familiar perch on the corner of Lee Highway (soon to be Langston Boulevard) and North Glebe Road.
The sale is slated to start on Friday, Nov. 26 at noon and run until supplies are exhausted. In a typical year, at least two tractor-trailer-trucks supply the trees, garlands and other items.
The sale is the largest fund-raiser for the service organization for the year, providing funds to boost its efforts on behalf of youth. The pandemic didn’t derail last year’s effort, which went on as planned.
The sale takes place in the parking lot of Wells Fargo, 2213 North Glebe Road. For information, see the Website at www.optimistclubofarlingtonva.org.