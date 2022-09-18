In recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, patients and staff at Demeter House, the women’s residential program of Arlington-based National Capital Treatment & Recovery, recently created a stone garden.
“The painted stones and candles represent strong foundations in recovery and carrying the light forward for loved ones who have been affected by an overdose,” said the organization (formerly Phoenix House Mid-Atlantic).
September is National Recovery Month, and the organization is hosting a number of events, including its 25th annual Celebration of Recovery for patients, staff and program alumni.
For information, see the Website at www.natcaptreatment.org.
