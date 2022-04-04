Credit union bestows grant funding on social-safety-net organization

Arlington Community Federal Credit Union recently awarded a $10,000 grant to Rebuilding Together, a social-safety-net organization providing support for residents in Arlington, Falls Church and Fairfax.
The grant was part of a national give-back-program award from credit-union credit-card vendor PSCU to be given to a local nonprofit of the credit union’s choice.
“We are thankful for the work of Rebuilding Together’s staff and volunteers, who make repairs and modifications so homeowners in need can live in safe and healthy homes in our local neighborhoods,” said Karen Rosales, CEO of Arlington Community Federal Credit Union.
The funds will contribute to Rebuilding Together’s general operations and provide unrestricted funding for the organization.
“It is a great pleasure to welcome Arlington Community Federal Credit Union as a new partner in our mission of rebuilding homes to restore safety and well-being for our neighbors in need,” said Patti Klein, the local Rebuilding Together executive director. “This generous grant has already made an impact for one longtime Arlingtonian, and it will allow us to help other neighbors who are waiting for critical repairs and life-saving fall prevention.”
