Credit union grants boost social-safety-net providers

Arlington Community Federal Credit Union has announced that four social-safety-net organizations will share $10,000, based on selection by credit-union staff.
“This has been an incredibly challenging year for our community, especially our nonprofits and the clients and patients they serve,” said credit-union CEO Karen Rosales. “We have been dedicated to supporting critical nonprofits in this pandemic, and look forward to continuing to serve our community during a better year in 2021.”
The four recipients of the contributions are:
• Culmore Clinic, which will receive $4,000 to support health-care services to low-income residents of the Bailey’s Crossroads area.
• Edu-Futuro: $2,000 to helpt youth and families attain education goals, improve long-term financial stability and strengthen inter-family cohesiveness.
• Arlington Department of Human Services’ Secret Santa Program: $2,000 to provide gift cards for families in need.
• Bridges to Independence: $2,000 to support homelessness-prevention efforts.
For information on Arlington Community Federal Credit Union, see the Website at www.arlingtoncu.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.