It took a little longer than anticipated – more on that later – but the two-year, $62 million renovation to the original portion of the Culpepper Garden residence for seniors is in the home stretch.
Officials with the non-profit Arlington Retirement Housing Corp. will host a ribbon-cutting and open house to celebrate completion of work at a ceremony set for Oct. 13. Due to the current public-health situation, the event will be streamed live on Facebook for those who opt not to attend in person.
Renovation work at the Ballston-area complex began in April 2018, and was slated to be completed this spring. Then the COVID crisis hit.
“As you can imagine, we had a tremendous slowdown once the virus took hold,” said Marta Hill Gray, who in July succeeded Linda Kelleher as executive director of Arlington Retirement Housing Corp.
“We had to suspend all work for several months,” Gray told the Sun Gazette. “Work resumed on a very limited basis in sections of the building where there were no residents in late April, and we have been working in staggered stages since that time.”
With construction complete, the project is now in its final stages, Gray told the Sun Gazette.
“We have been diligent here on site, with our residents being our primary concern, and we have numerous protocols in place to keep everyone safe and healthy,” she said.
Culpepper Garden, which traces its roots to 1975, is designed for low-income seniors – the average age of residents is 77 and average income is $18,000, mostly from Social Security.
The renovation of the original wing included top-to-bottom refurbishment of interior spaces, upgrades to mechanical systems and the addition of four new apartments, bringing the main tower to 210. Unit sizes range from efficiency to two-bedroom.
Arlington Retirement Housing Corp. partnered with Wesley Housing on the project. Federal, state and local resources, including loans and tax credits, are being used to support the project.
(At a fund-raiser supporting the effort several years ago, longtime high-school drama teacher and civic leader Jean Barton was heard to quote a line from “Hello, Dolly”: “Money is like manure – it’s not worth a thing unless it’s spread around.”)
Originally designed exclusively for independent living, subsequent phases of Culpepper Garden have included assisted-living components. Since its founding, more than 2,400 people have called Culpepper Garden home, a number of them making it into their second century.
The genesis of the project came in 1964, when a group of parishioners at Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington conceived it. In 1969, the non-profit housing corporation was founded, ultimately purchasing land from Dr. Charles Culpepper, a U.S. Department of Agriculture botanist who had owned it since 1926.
The facility was named to honor Culpepper, who offered the land at a low price. That helps explain why – unlike the Virginia town of Culpeper – the Arlington complex has a total of three “p”s in its name.
• • •
To R.S.V.P. for the Oct. 13 event, call (703) 528-0162, ext. 120, or e-mail Jasmin Witcher at jwitcher@culpeppergarden.org by Oct. 3. For general information, see the Website at www.culpeppergarden.org.
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.