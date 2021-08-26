[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Lucy Bowen McCauley, who for 25 years had led the Arlington-based dance troupe that bears her name, has been announced by the Arlington Community Foundation as the recipient of its 2021 William T. Newman Spirit of Community Award.
The announcement came Aug. 25. The presentation will be made during an online event slated for Nov. 18.
Bowen McCauley Dance Company is ending its quarter-century run with a performance later this month at the Kennedy Center. In addition to serving as artistic director of the troupe, Bowen McCauley has been active in civic life and has been a leader in a number of initiatives using art and exercise to promote healthy living.
The William T. Newman Spirit of Community Award is named in honor of Circuit Court Judge William Newman Jr., who founded the Arlington Community Foundation in 1991. McCauley will join a pantheon of individuals and groups honored with the award.
Past recipients of the Spirit of Community Award have included (in chronological order starting in 1993) Joan Cooper, H. Paul Mount, Anna Barber, Elizabeth Campbell, Walter Tejada, John McCracken, Julia Connally, Charles Overby, Jennie Davis, Jean Berg, Eric Schaeffer, Ralph Johnson, the Woman’s Club of Arlington, Preston Caruthers, Rich Doud, Karen Darner, George Varoutsos, Mary Ann Nirschl, Meg Tuccillo, John Andelin and Ginger Geoffrey, Lola Reinsch, Mary Ann Moran, Jonathan Kinney, John Milliken, Emma Violand-Sánchez, Dr. Alfred Taylor and, last year, Arlington’s front-line health workers.
Traditionally presented at a luncheon event, the program was moved online in 2020 owing to the COVID crisis.
In addition to Bowen McCauley, awards will be presented to Florence Ross (Spirit of Advocacy) and Kay Nassetta (Spirit of Volunteerism).
For information on the awards program and the Arlington Community Foundation, see the Website at www.arlcf.org.