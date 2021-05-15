[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The conclusion of its 25th season in September will mark the end of the line for the Arlington-based Bowen McCauley Dance Company. But there definitely will be an encore.
Due to an anonymous contribution, the dance troupe’s founder, Lucy Bowen McCauley, will be able to continue a partnership with the Maryland Youth Ballet to maintain the collaborative, free “Dance for Parkinson’s Disease” (or “Dance for PD”) initiative.
Since 2009, Bowen McCauley Dance has served more than 800 people living with Parkinson’s – a disease of the central nervous system affecting movement – across the region through the program. With the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, the focus shifted to weekly online classes, a transition that limits interaction opportunities but offers the benefit of expanded public access.
(Even after the pandemic’s conclusion, some of the classes will continue in an online format. Classes also are available on the dance company’s YouTube channel.)
The Bowen McCauley effort is a licensed affiliate of the Brooklyn-based Mark Morris Dance Group’s research-backed Dance for PD initiative, in which participants are empowered to explore movement and music and, often, report a decrease in physical symptoms and improved psychological and emotional well-being.
Bowen McCauley’s “talents, expertise and compassion continue to make an indelible impact on the region and beyond,” said David Leventhal, program director of the Dance for PD initiative at Mark Morris Dance Group. The effort, Leventhal said, has become “a lifeline for so many” in the local area.
Lucy Bowen McCauley has been a faculty member with the Maryland Youth Ballet for more than 20 years, and Alyce Jenkins, the organization’s executive director, said everyone is champing at the bit for a resumption of the program.
“We are thrilled to be able to again offer the Dance for PD classes when COVID restrictions are lifted and it is safe to return in-studio,” Jenkins said.
On the professional-performance front, Bowen McCauley Dance Company will kick off its season with a performance at the Kennedy Center on May 26. It will be the first live performance there since the onset of the pandemic, and also will be livestreamed.
The night will include a pre-show discussion with Bowen McCauley and the artists, followed by a new work, “Trois Reves,” set to Ravel’s “Gaspard de la Nuit” and designed to be performed in a socially-distanced environment. The troupe will close out the season on Sept. 14 with another Kennedy Center performance.
Over the years, Bowen McCauley Dance Company has brought its performances across the nation and to Mexico, Germany and China. Until the pandemic hit in 2020, no springtime for many families was complete without the “Move Me” festival at Kenmore Middle School. The troupe also has participated in a number of in-school dance residencies.
For information, see the Website at www.bmdc.org.