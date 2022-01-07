[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington House chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, recently presented the Women’s Center in Vienna with a donation.
The contribution is designed to support a DAR initiative to raise awareness among women with managing life’s complexities during the pandemic. The donation was presented by DAR member Rita Rooney, R.N., to Women’s Center director Rachna Christiansen.
The impact of the pandemic has led to challenges for mental-health counselors nationwide even as the demand for mental-health counseling has spiked. Founded in 1974, the Women’s Center offers counseling, education and support services to assist clients transition through times of personal challenge, so they can go on to live healthy, stable lives.
The Arlington House chapter of the DAR was founded in 1953; most of its members live in the local region.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonhousedar.org.