DAR contribution supports efforts of American Legion post, APAH

The Arlington House chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution on Oct. 28 presented a financial contribution in support of the effort to raise a new flagpole at the post, which is being redeveloped in partnership with the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH).
DAR chapter regent Nancy Weinberg in 2020 contacted Bob Romano, then-post commander of Sgt. Dorothy M. Doyle American Legion Post 139, to discuss what could be done to assist Post 139 during the construction period, hoping to make a donation of furniture or computers.
“Although we had never had any interaction with Post 139, it seemed logical that we should initiate some,” Weinberg said at the recent event. “DAR strongly supports our military and all veterans causes.”
Romano replied those items already had been obtained, but suggested the flagpole as the subject of the fund-raising drive.
The new flagpole will be erected upon completion of the 160-unit Terwilliger Place project rising on the former Post 139 building along Washington Boulevard in Virginia Square. Post 139 and APAH announced plans to partner on the affordable-housing project in 2016; construction began in 2020. Included will be a modern space reserved for Post 139 operations.
“The Chapter awaits the day they can dedicate the new flag pole with the members of the Post sometime next summer,” Weinberg said.
More than half the funds for the flagpole donation were raised through DAR member donations, the remainder through sales of note cards featuring Arlington House and memorial Bridge, as well as a chapter yard sale held this past June (a year later than planned, owing to the pandemic).
The Arlington House chapter of DAR was established in 1953. Most of its 80 members live in the Washington region; all members hold proven ancestry to a patriot who served in the American Revolution.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonhousedar.org.