Buyers of homes in Arlington paid, on average, 50 percent more per square foot than those who bought homes in Fairfax County, based on February sales data.
Those same Arlington buyers paid, on average, 84 percent more than those in Loudoun and 120 percent more than those in Prince William, according to data reported by MarketStats by ShowingTime on March 11.
Arlington averaged a per-square-foot cost of $497 in February, up 7.8 percent from a year before and second only to the District of Columbia ($538, up 1.5 percent) in the local region.
Falls Church ($455, up 10.2 percent) and Alexandria ($431, up 10.5 percent) were next. After Fairfax County ($331, up 7.1 percent) came Montgomery County ($293, up 11.4 percent), Loudoun County ($270, up 16.9 percent), Prince George’s County ($235, up 8.8 percent) and Prince William County ($225, up 15.4 percent).
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All February 2022 figures are preliminary and are subject to revision.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]