The three newly redrawn House of Delegates districts that include portions of Arlington are likely to be – spoiler alert! – Democratic strongholds, according to a new voting analysis by the Virginia Public Access Project.
All three of the newly drawn districts saw Democrat Terry McAuliffe best Republican Glenn Youngkin by more than 50 percentage points in the 2021 gubernatorial election.
The new House District 3, home to Del. Alfonso Lopez (who represents the 49th District in the current map), gave McAuliffe a margin of 57 points over Youngkin last November, while the new House District 2 (not currently occupied by a sitting delegate) had a margin of 53 points and the new House District 1 (occupied by Patrick Hope, currently of the 47th District) saw a Democratic lean of just under 51 points.
Arlington currently also is represented in the House of Delegates by Rip Sullivan and Elizabeth Bennett-Parker, but they are likely to contest seats that do not include the county in the next general election, to be held either in 2023 as scheduled or, if a federal judge orders a new election earlier, in November 2022.
