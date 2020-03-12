Arlington may not be a cheap place to live, but a new survey suggests that it is relatively affordable when both income and expenditures are taken into account.
A new study by Smartasset ranks Arlington eighth best among the more than 130 Virginia cities and counties in terms of purchasing power.
The survey uses data from the Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics and MIT to compile both typical household income and typical living expenses, then divide the latter into the former to come up with a ratio.
For Arlington, those figures total $112,138 (income) and $67,088 (expenses), giving county residents the highest leftover income behind only Loudoun County, Poquoson City, Hanover County, York County, Fairfax County, King George County and Goodland County.
Rounding out the top 10 are the city of Falls Church and Orange County.
Housing costs may play the largest role in calculating overall expenses, but the data also take into account, transportation, food, health care, taxes, living expenses and “extras.”
Of the 10 jurisdictions with the most purchasing power, only the four from Northern Virginia (Loudoun, Fairfax, Arlington and Falls Church) have median incomes of more than $100,000; residents of Orange, which placed 10th, have a median income of less than $68,000 – lowest among the top group – but at around $40,500 also have the lowest cost of living.
(The ranking takes into account the percentage difference between income and expenses, not the dollar amount.)
On the other side of the coin, a number of jurisdictions in south-central and southwest Virginia have low living expenses offset by relatively low wages.
In Dickenson County, living expenses eat up 95.4 percent of the typical household income, the highest in the commonwealth, according to the study. Also very high were the cities of Norton and Bristol (92.2 percent and 87.9 percent) and Halifax County (87.4 percent).
Statewide, however, Virginians seem to have it pretty good: The typical household income is $68,766 while the typical living expenses total $40,471.
That means the typical Virginia household has $28,295 left over, although that figure is considerably higher in Northern Virginia localities: $45,050 in Arlington, $48,782 in Fairfax and a whopping $57,266 in Loudoun.
For full details and an interactive map, see the Website at www.smartasset.com.
