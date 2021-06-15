[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Home-sellers across the Washington region continue to receive more, on a per-square-foot basis, in 2021 than they did in 2020, according to new data. In many cases, the increase is in double digits.
Each of the nine major jurisdictions in the Washington area posted year-over-year increases in average per-square-foot costs for the first five months of the year, according to January-to-May figures reported June 11 by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on data from Bright MLS.
The District of Columbia led all comers, with its average per-square-foot sales cost of $547 up 11 percent from the $493 recorded in the first five months of 2020.
Arlington was next at $467 (up 3.3 percent), followed by Falls Church ($418, up 8.3 percent), Alexandria ($412, up 7.9 percent) and Fairfax County ($316, up 9.7 percent).
Rounding out the list were Loudoun County, up 13.4 percent to $237; Montgomery County, up 12.2 percent to $277; Prince George’s County, up 16.5 percent to $219; and Prince William County, up 15 percent to $199.
The year-over-year growth in the local region was mirrored across the Mid-Atlantic. According to Bright MLS, the average per-square-foot sales price of $213 for the first five months of 2021 in that 70-ish-jurisdiction swatch spread over multiple states was up 16.4 percent from $183 a year before.