Here’s another sign that the local real-estate market is on a downward slope, albeit still a relatively gradual one.
The median sales price for homes that sold in Northern Virginia in July stood at $580,000, according to figures reported by the Virginia Realtors trade group.
While higher by nearly 5 percent than the $553,000 recorded in July 2021, the $580,000 figure trails the median sales price of $583,000 for the first seven months of 2022.
Put another way: While the year-to-date median sales price through July was up $13,100 (from $539,900 during the first seven months of 2021), July 2022’s sales price was down $3,000 from the same point a year before.
A sign of the apocalypse? No. But decidedly a sign of cooling. Especially as the summer months tend to be among the strongest, price-wise, in the local real-estate market.
Virginia Realtors defines “Northern Virginia” more broadly than most Northern Virginians do – it encompasses an area south roughly to Fredericksburg and west to the West Virginia line.
In July, there were 3,741 home sales reported in that zone, down 32.1 percent from 5,507 a year before, according to the trade group.
Northern Virginia’s decline was the largest dropoff among the eight areas of the Old Dominion. Elsewhere, declines ranged from 9.9 percent in Southside Virginia to 28.2 percent in Eastern Virginia. Statewide, the dropoff was 26 percent to 15,328 sales.
For the first seven months of 2022, Eastern Virginia had the biggest year-over-year decline, totaling 19.2 percent, followed by Northern Virginia at 18.1 percent. Statewide, the sales dropoff for the first seven months was 13 percent to 78,189.
