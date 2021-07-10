[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Hampton Roads area provides some of the best places in the country for first-time homebuyers to be looking, according to a new statistical analysis. And one of the communities in that area topped the entire national ranking.
WalletHub compared 300 cities of varying sizes across 22 key indicators of market attractiveness, affordability and quality of life. The data set ranges from cost of living to real-estate taxes to property-crime rate, ranking the cities in order.
Topping the list was the Virginia city of Chesapeake, which used relatively high rankings across all three major areas to score highest.
Among the 300 cities surveyed, Chesapeake ended up fourth overall in quality of life, 24th in the current state of its real-estate market and 28th in affordability.
Gilbert, Ariz., was second in the ranking, followed by Lincoln, Neb. (tops in the quality-of-life segment); Cape Coral, Fla.; Boise, Idaho; Hampton, Va.; Peoria (the one in Arizona, not Illinois); Virginia Beach; Norfolk; and, Surprise (an Arizona city and yes, that’s its real name).
The nine cities that ranked lowest among the 300 for first-time buyers were all in California; Boston also ranked in the bottom 10, coming in at 291st.
Among other Virginia cities in the ranking, Newport News finished 23rd, Portsmouth 50th, Roanoke 65th, Richmond 73rd and Alexandria 137th. The Old Dominion actually scored a triple play: Virginia Beach was the highest ranked of large cities, Chesapeake highest ranked among medium-sized cities and Hampton highest ranked among smller cities. (Full data and rankings are found at https://bit.ly/3hIndoa.)
Tidbits from the survey:
• Frisco, Texas, ended up 22nd in the overall ranking, but was tops for the state of its real-estate market, and Toledo, Ohio, was 33rd nationally but tops for affordability.
• New York City had the highest overall cost of living, with Laredo, Texas, the lowest.
• Toledo, Ohio, has the most affordable housing (median house price divided by median annual household income), with a ratio of 1.06, which is 19.1 times cheaper than in Santa Barbara, Calif., the city with the least affordable housing, with a ratio of 20.29.
• Honolulu has the lowest real-estate tax rate, 0.29 percent, which is 12.9 times lower than in Waterbury, Conn., the city with the highest at 3.74 percent.
• Rochester, N.Y., has the highest rent-to-price ratio, 15.88 percent, which is 4.7 times higher than in Sunnyvale, Calif., the city with the lowest at 3.38 percent.
• New Orleans has the lowest total home-energy cost per month, $97.27, which is 4.8 times lower than in Honolulu, the city with the highest at $470.38.
• Port St. Lucie, Fla., has the lowest rate of property crime among the 300 communities, with St. Louis posting the highest.
In 2020, 40 percent of all U.S. single-family-home purchases were made by first-time buyers, and 14 percent more people became first-time buyers than the previous year. The growth was due, in part, to the fact that interest rates dropped dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting, if relatively briefly, in an economic freefall.
What should prospective purchasers be thinking about when deciding when and where to wade into the home-buying process?
“There are clear factors to consider in affordability, safety, commute to work, and neighborhood amenities such as parks and walking trails, but, if there is one key consideration that first-time homeowners should keep at the forefront of their mind, it is the exit strategy,” said Patricia Ryan, a professor of finance and real estate at Colorado State University.
Come again, professor?
“The homeowners are first-time buyers and will likely wish to step up in a few years,” Ryan said. “Will the home and neighborhood be attractive to future first- or second-time homebuyers? I recommend that first-time homebuyers make a list of the musts and wants for them as well as their perceived musts and wants for other buyers. [Taking into consideration the wants of future buyers] will make the exit easier and, ideally, more profitable.”
But don’t forget that first, visceral reaction to a home and a community, added John Vogel, a professor of business administration at Dartmouth College.
“My theory is that if you buy a home in a neighborhood where you want to live, when it comes time to sell, there will be another family that also wants to live there,” he said.