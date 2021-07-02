[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The statistics will bob and weave up and down, but a new point-in-time survey says Virginia ranks 15th among the 50 states, and highest in the southeastern U.S., in the percentage of its eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID.
A total of 44.8 percent of eligible Virginians were fully vaccinated at the start of June, compared to 41 percent nationally. That’s from a new report by Sidecar Health, using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Additionally, 55 percent of the eligible Virginia population by the start of June had received at least one dose of vaccines that require two doses, compared to just over 50 percent nationally.
Among the 65+ population – one of the groups most at risk of death and serious health problems if contracting the virus – 77.5 percent of the Virginia eligible population is fully vaccinated compared to 74.6 percent nationally.
(For full data and methodology, see the Website at https://bit.ly/2TdMkat.) COVID-19 vaccines first became available for select populations last December, and by late April, virtually any U.S. adult was eligible to get the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
After an initially bumpy rollout, daily doses administered averaged one million in mid-January, two million in early March and three million at the beginning of April – including several days with more than 4 million doses administered.
In total, nearly 300 million doses had been administered by the end of May. But rates of vaccination have declined significantly since then, for a variety of reasons.
States with the highest rates of vaccination, according to the study: Vermont, Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Jersey.