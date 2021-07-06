[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The dates have been set for the annual Arlington Visual Art Studio Tour, which will feature nearly 50 Arlington artists opening their workspaces to the public.
The event is slated to kick off on Friday, Sept. 24 with a launch party, with studios open on Sept. 25 and 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
“Local artists will feature their work, processes and studio spaces, many of which are rarely open to the public,” said organizers of the event. For the first time in 2021, the tour includes a lottery of 30 works donated by the artists.
For information on the event, see the Website at https://arlingtonartstudiotour.org.