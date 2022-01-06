[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
As one Arlington County Board member departs a leadership position at the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, another is attaining one.
After two years chairing the body, Katie Cristol is stepping down from the top slot for 2022, as she will serve for the year as chair of the County Board.
Her County Board colleague Matt de Ferranti, who has just completed a year as Arlington board chair, will serve as secretary-treasurer of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission for the coming year.
Alexandria City Council member Canek Aguirre will chair the body, while Fairfax County Supervisor Dalia Palchick will serve as vice chair.
Despite the more broad “transportation” in its title, the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission deals primarily with mass-transit matters.