Dec. 8 is the deadline for members of the public to make nominations for Arlington’s teacher of the year and principal of the year.
For teacher-of-the-year nominations, individuals must have been full-time educators in Arlington for at least three years. Those who plan on retiring at the end of the school year or moving into administrative positions for the coming year are not eligible for consideration.
(Rules and nomination forms are available at https://www.apsva.us/post/nominations-open-for-teacher-and-principal-of-the-year/.)
“The winner will be selected based on the quality of the application submitted, not the number of nominations,” the school system said. “If there is more than one nominator for a single candidate, we strongly discourage submitting a separate nomination for the same candidate. Instead, we recommend that the additional nominators write a letter of recommendation to include in one submission.”
Information about nominating support-staff personnel for awards will be coming later this school year, officials said.