The Animal Welfare League of Arlington’s annual calendar contest will run through June 30, with local residents getting their say in determine which competitors will be featured in the 2021 calendar.
“Remember that everyone is a winner because, whether you know the pets or not, every dollar donated ensures pets in our community, and the people who love them, continue receiving resources, care and protection,” officials said.
For information, see the Website at www.awla.org
