Perhaps negotiations have proved more difficult than expected, perhaps not, but it certainly is taking longer than anticipated for the Arlington school system and county police department to iron out a new agreement about police involvement in schools.
“We’re still in . . . discussions with the police department,” Superintendent Francisco Durán said at the Dec. 16 School Board meeting. He said an agreement should be inked “hopefully in the new year.”
School Board members earlier voted to remove school-resource officers from county schools, a move that burnished their bona-fides with the far left but left many in the community wondering exactly how they planned to keep students safe. The delayed agreement with the police is supposed to answer that question.
As to the specifics of the plan? “I’m looking forward to what that will be,” Durán said.