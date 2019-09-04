Nothing is yet official, but leaders in Fairlington appear resigned to the likelihood that their neighborhood fire station, shuttered for almost a year, is not coming back.
It “appears likely” that Fire Station #7 will be permanently closed, Fairlington Citizens Association president Guy Land said in the latest edition of the All Fairlington Bulletin.
Station #7 – a single-bay facility on South Abingdon Street that dates to the 1940s – was temporarily put out of service last October, when concerns about the station’s structural integrity were raised.
Of particular concern: The total weight load on the station’s floor had increased 60 percent since the facility was last renovated in the 1980s, putting firefighters (whose living facilities, in part, are below that floor) at risk.
Improvements needed to bring the station into compliance with modern building codes could cost $3 million to $5 million, based on two studies on the site done under contract to the county government.
County-government spokesman Jennifer K. Smith said a final decision on the station’s future would be announced by County Manager Mark Schwartz in coming weeks. She offered no hints on what the decision might be, but Land and other Fairlington leaders already are looking to the future.
“The critical thing is the ensure the county provides adequate response to emergency calls from Fairlington,” Land said, noting that fire and rescue calls to Fairlington are being answered in a timely fashion.
Since last October’s closure of Station #7, most calls to Fairlington have been answered by Fire Station #9, located on South Walter Reed Drive. Stations in Alexandria and Fairfax County also provide service.
(2) comments
Although the station is closed ACPD is still dispatching engines and EMS units far south into Fairfax County from Arlington on mutual assistance calls for service.
Moreover, significant new construction is underway and will soon commence just across King Street in Alexandria.
Fairlington residents (not to include the civic association) have been lobbying for years to replace Engine 107 with an EMS Advanced Life Support Unit and build a modern fire-EMS station somewhere near I-395 and Glebe Road.
[thumbdown]But it's OK to spend $6 million completely renovating a skateboard park[angry]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.