It was one of the mysteries of the local political scene over the past six months: When was Matt Rogers going to kick his campaign to unseat Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) into high gear?
Turns out the answer is: Not this year, at least.
Rogers, a political consultant and former legislative aide to a state senator, had announced plans last summer to challenge Hope in the June 8 Democratic primary, but ultimately failed to qualify for the ballot. As a result, Hope moves directly to the Nov. 2 general election.
Two of the four members of the Arlington delegation to the General Assembly do face competition on June 8: Del. Mark Levine (D-Alexandria-Arlington-Fairfax) is being challenged by Elizabeth Bennett-Parker in the 45th District and Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax) is being challenged by Karishma Mehta in the 49th.
Del. Rip Sullivan (D-Fairfax-Arlington) did not pick up a Democratic challenger in the 48th District.
