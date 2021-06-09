Del. Hope lauded by American Cancer Society

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) has presented Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) with its 2021 Distinguished Advocacy Award.
“We honor Del. Hope for his tireless work to save lives and protect the health of all Virginians,” said Brian Donohue, Virginia ACS CAN government-relations director. “His leadership on youth-tobacco-prevention issues is particularly impressive, but Del. Hope has also been in the forefront of Virginia’s clean-air laws, and has been a steadfast ally in health issues that touch us all.”
“I’m so appreciative of this recognition from an organization like ACS CAN that prioritizes fighting cancer and improving the health of all Americans,” Hope said in a statement. “I’m committed to continuing our work together in Virginia to further protect our youth from the harms and dangers of tobacco use.”
Since 2001, as the American Cancer Society’s nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy affiliate, ACS CAN has successfully advocated for research funding, expanded access to quality affordable health care, and implementation of smoke-free environments.