Del. Hope lauded by Va. orthopaedic group

The Virginia Orthopaedic Society has named Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) its 2021 Legislator of the Year.
The organization saluted Hope for his commitment to improving health care in Virginia for both patients and the providers who deliver care. As the chair of the House Health, Welfare and Institutions subcommittee on health and senior member of the full committee, Hope is positioned to provide leadership on health-care issues.
“In the more than 10 years he’s served in the House of Delegates, he has been a champion for both patients and providers,” said Dr. Nicole Deal, the immediate past president of the Virginia Orthopaedic Society.
The award was presented June 3 by Dr. Jeff Schulman and Dr. David Romness at the OrthoVirginia clinic at Virginia Hospital Xenter.
“Providers are the heart of our health-care system, and I admire their commitment to delivering high-quality care to Virginia patients,” Hope said in a statement.
The Virginia Orthopaedic Society represents 480 Orthopaedic surgeons, physician assistants, athletic trainers throughout the commonwealth.