In launching his bid for a new term, Del. Patrick Hope positioned himself as both a progressive and a pragmatic, ready to use his skills for a seventh two-year term in the lower house of the General Assembly.
“I’ve passed more legislation than just about any other Democrat,” Hope (D-Arlington) said in April 7 kickoff remarks before the Arlington County Democratic Committee.
The 47th District currently occupied by Hope is a Democratic fortress. But before he is able to move on to the general election, Hope needs to contend with an intra-party challenge from political activist Matt Rogers, who seems to be positioning himself to the left of the incumbent.
Voters will have their say in a June 8 primary.
Hope currently chairs the House Public-Safety Committee, and said he has been able to use that perch to advance legislation on behalf of constituents.
“I wanted to bring Arlington values to the rest of Virginia,” the attorney said, “making Virginia a state that welcomes everyone.”
In 2014, Hope attempted to move up the political ladder, running in the Democratic primary to fill the 8th Congressional District seat of U.S. Rep. Jim Moran, who was retiring. The primary was won by Don Beyer, and since then, Hope has seemed content to rise in seniority in the House of Delegates, particularly as Democrats have morphed from an almost non-entity in that body to holding the majority.
Hope is the only one of the seven members of the Arlington delegation to the General Assembly whose district is located entirely within the boundaries of Arlington. Hope, his wife and their three children live in the Buckingham community.
“I’m heavily invested in the future of Arlington,” he said.
