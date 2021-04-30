[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Virginia Education Association (VEA) has endorsed the re-election bid of Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax), who is facing a challenge in the June 8 Democratic primary.
“Since being the recipient of the ‘Rookie of the Year’ award in 2012, Del. Lopez has had a lifetime ‘A’ rating with the Virginia Education Association,” said VEA president James Fedderman. “Alfonso has always been a fearless advocate for our public schools, staff and teachers.”
“From helping secure historic teacher pay raises, to reducing class sizes and to broadening pre-kindergarten participation, his excellent record in support of our issues speaks for itself,” Fedderman said.
Lopez’s mother was a lifelong teacher and guidance counselor in the Arlington school system, influencing him to pursue a career in public service.
“With my mother’s background, this endorsement means a great deal to me. I have always said that if I don’t receive an ‘A rating’ from the VEA after [a legislative] session, then I haven’t done my job.”
Lopez was first elected in 2011, and is being challenged in the primary by Karishma Mehta. The winner moves on to the Nov. 2 general election.
The 49th District includes portions of Arlington around the Columbia Pike corridor, as well as adjacent areas of Fairfax County, and is a reliably Democratic stronghold.
