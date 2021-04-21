Del. Lopez honored by Chesapeake Bay Foundation

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax) has been presented with the “Virginia Legislator of the Year” award by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
“Del. Lopez has long been a Virginia leader on the environment. He’s not afraid to take on challenging issues that will accelerate progress toward cleaner water and a healthier environment,” said Chesapeake Bay Foundation Virginia executive director Peggy Sanner.
“Among many achievements in recent years, he sponsored successful legislation in the 2021 legislative session that will bring about significant and certain reductions in the pollution discharged to waterways from more than 30 wastewater treatment plants,” Sanner said.
The legislation – HB 2129 – will lead to major upgrades at sewage treatment plants that will keep an additional 1.8 million pounds of nitrogen pollution out of Virginia waterways every year.
Also during the 2021 session, Del. Lopez was integral to the success of carbon-sequestration legislation, the organization said.
“I’ve worked closely with the experts at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation over the years and we’ve made great strides in our efforts to protect the Bay and Virginia’s rivers and streams,” Lopez said. “Without the advocacy and support of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, we would not have made the significant progress we have on our pollution reduction and Chesapeake Bay cleanup goals over the past two years.”
