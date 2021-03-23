[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) has endorsed the re-election bid of Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax), who is facing a primary challenge in June.
“Alfonso is a trusted friend and adviser,” Kaine said in a statement released by the Lopez campaign. “I’ve seen firsthand his tireless work on behalf of Virginia families and how deeply he cares about helping those in need. With his strong public-policy experience and record of legislative success, the people of the 49th District are lucky to have Alfonso as their voice in Richmond.”
When Kaine was governor, he appointed Lopez director of the Virginia Liaison Office in Washington, where he headed up congressional and federal relations for the commonwealth. He also served as the then-governor’s representative to the National Governors Association, Democratic Governors Association and the Southern Governors Association.
The 49th House District includes much of the Columbia Pike corridor of South Arlington, along with adjoining areas of Fairfax County. It is seen as a safe Democratic seat, but to get the the general election, Lopez must brush back an intra-party challenge from educator Karishma Mehta in the June 8 Democratic primary.
