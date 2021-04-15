[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Latino Victory Fund has endorsed the re-election bid of Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax).
Lopez “paved the way for Latinos in the Virginia General Assembly,” said Nathalie Rayes, president and CEO of the Latino Victory Fund. “Not only did he break a representation barrier for Latinos, but he also created valuable collaborative space for other Latino delegates by creating the first Latino Caucus.”
“Alfonso is a powerful voice for Latinos in the legislature and a seasoned public servant,” Rayes said. “He’s committed to advancing progressive issues, including access to affordable housing, criminal-justice reforms, and equity for immigrant and new American communities. He’s been a steadfast advocate for his constituents and the immigrant community in Virginia.”
Lopez is being challenged in the June 8 primary by educator Karishma Mehta. The 49th District includes much of Arlington along the Columbia Pike corridor, as well as adjacent areas of Fairfax County.
