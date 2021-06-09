Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax) easily handled a challenge from his left, dispatching opponent Karishma Mehta without breaking a sweat to win renomination in the 49th District.
Lopez received 4,819 votes, or 70.5 percent, to 2,015 for Mehta, and moves on to the general election to await a pair of independents and, possibly, a Republican.
Although Mehta, a preschool teacher, received some attention and funding from national left-wing groups, it never translated into a serious threat to Lopez.
Qualifying for the ballot by the June 8 deadline were Ronald Fisher and Terrence Modglin, who previously have run before under the banner of the Independent Green Party but never garnered significant traction.
The district is centered on Arlington’s Columbia Pike corridor, but also includes adjacent portions of Fairfax County in the Seven Corners area.
