He won’t be on the ballot for more than a year and it’s unlikely he will have to break much of a sweat to win a new term, but Del. Rip Sullivan is asking for cash to help him get over the finish line.
“I don’t want to be ‘that politician’ who buries your inbox with solicitations . . . but here I am, with one of my rare requests for a contribution,” Sullivan (D) said in a recent e-mail to his supporters.
“I’ve got to start preparing for my next election,” he said. “I will need your help. Gov. Youngkin will no doubt be willing and eager to bankroll any opponent who the Republicans put up against me.”
(There might be just a teensy bit of disingenuousness in that last sentence; the Republican governor would seem unlikely to expend energy or political capital in a true-blue district, and appears to have a bigger future on his mind then dictating House of Delegates election strategy. But we digress.)
Since his first election in 2014, Sullivan has represented the 48th House District, which is split between portions of McLean and Arlington. In the newly redrawn legislative boundaries, he now occupies what will be known as the 6th House District, which has lost its Arlington precincts and is McLean-centric.
(The new district also is home to Del. Kathleen Murphy of McLean, but Murphy is expected to retire from office, avoiding an intra-party battle between incumbents.)
Sullivan, an attorney, won office in a special election called when veteran legislator Bob Brink of Arlington resigned to take a job in the executive branch. The special election between Democrat Sullivan and Republican David Foster was relatively competitive; Sullivan has not faced any significant threat to his hold on the position since.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]