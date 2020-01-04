On Dec. 31 at 5 p.m., a delivery driver was returning to his vehicle in the 400 block of South Edgewood Street when he was approached by an individual who brandished a firearm and demanded cash.
The victim refused, and kicked the suspect before entering his vehicle and driving away.
The suspect fled the scene on foot. He is described as an Hispanic male, 5’10”.
