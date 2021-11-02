[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It was almost a foregone conclusion: Democratic candidates in Arlington local races found little trouble at the ballot box Tuesday.
Incumbent County Board member Takis Karantonis beat back a challenge from independents Audrey Clement, Adam Theo and Mike Cantwell, while School Board endorsee Mary Kadera defeated independent Major Mike Webb.
Democrats also appeared to be having little trouble in the four House of Delegates races that touch on Arlington.