It may not be much consolation, but Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s bid for governor performed well in Arlington, winning all 54 of the county's precincts.
According to complete but still unofficial election results reported Nov. 5, McAuliffe won 76.6 percent of the Arlington vote, compared to 22.7 percent for Glenn Youngkin and 0.6 percent for Liberation Party candidate Princess Blanding.
Vote totals were 72,694 for McAuliffe; 21,492 for Youngkin; 551 for Blanding; and 116 (0.12 percent of the total) write-ins).
Results were relatively consistent across most of Arlington’s 54 precincts, although in some North Arlington neighborhoods, Youngkin did better. In the most pro-GOP precinct in the county – Madison – he was able to garner 43.9 percent of the vote to 55.8 percent for McAuliffe.
Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Hala Ayala and incumbent Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring slightly outperformed McAuliffe’s totals in Arlington, but also went down to statewide defeat.
The results, while lopsided actually represent improvement for Republicans in Arlington, who saw President Trump receive between 15 and 17 percent of the vote in his two general-election races.
Statewide, according to complete tallies, Youngkin hreceived 50.78 percent of the vote to 48.44 percent for McAuliffe and 0.67 percent for Blanding, with 0.99 percent of the electorate writing in someone else.
The election will be certified on Nov. 15.