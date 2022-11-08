Democratic Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti was turning back challenges -- largely over the county government's proposed Missing Middle zoning changes -- in early results on Election Night.
De Ferranti was holding a commanding lead over independents Audrey Clement and Adam Theo, who had pressed the incumbent throughout the campaign on the housing issue. Clement ran against Missing Middle; Theo said proposals by the all-Democratic County Board didn't go far enough.
Clement was having more success than she has enjoyed in her many runs for political office in single-family neighborhoods where the issue has been most contentious, but still wasn't winning any of them based on early returns.
In parts of the county where Missing Middle either isn't a factor or has attracted support, de Ferranti was winning handily. Clement had projected she would receive between 40 and 45 percent of the vote, but early results suggest that may be a stretch. She may end up several points above or below 30 percent.
Theo, who first ran for office last year and positioned himself as a progressive/libertarian, was garnering about 10 percent of the vote, a percentage about twice as big as last year. De Ferranti four years ago defeated independent John Vihdstadt to win the board seat. I
n the Arlington School Board race, Democratic-backed contender Bethany Sutton was holding an almost 2-to-1 lead over independent James Vell Rives IV, suggesting that the Arlington County Democratic Committee's sample ballot remained a dominant factor all the way down to the bottom rung of the political ladder on Arlington's Nov. 8 ballot.
Sutton and Rives were facing off to succeed Democrat Barbara Kanninen, who opted not to seek a third four-year term. They shared the ballot with 8th District U.S. House of Representatives and Arlington County Board races and six local bond referendums.
All five current School Board members are Democrats, which will not change when Sutton succeeds Kanninen at the start of the year.
