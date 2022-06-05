It’s insider baseball to say the least, but the internal task force working on revising the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s bylaws expects to have its work done by summer in time for a vote later in the year.
Assuming the group can come to consensus on some of the issues still causing heartburn, that is.
“This is all tentative – we should do it right and take our time,” said Corey Barton, who is chairing the effort, in June 1 remarks at the monthly Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting.
The panel had won approval for revised bylaws in April, but held off on recommendations on several contentious areas for further evaluation.
“We have received a lot of feedback already,” said Barton, attempting to fend off a concern voiced at the June 1 meeting that the effort shouldn’t be conducted over the summer months, when few are paying attention.
Steve Baker, who chairs the Democratic Committee, said input from all in the party was welcomed, and was being solicited in a number of formats. “It’s been a phenomenal task, and we do welcome feedback,” he said of the ongoing process.
A final set of recommendations is possible by July, which likely would lead to a formal presentation in August and a vote in September – or, alternately, a presentation in September and vote in October.
Whether that would be a straight up-or-down vote, or broken into pieces, remains to be seen.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]