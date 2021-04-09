[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County Democratic Committee has set the date for a debate between the two candidates vying for the party’s School Board endorsement.
Miranda Turner and Mary Kadera will face off in an online forum on Thursday, April 29 at 7 p.m.
The two are seeking the Democratic nod to replace School Board member Monique O’Grady, who opted not to seek a second four-year term.
The winner of the caucus goes on to the Nov. 2 general election.
Arlington Democrats will choose their endorsee in caucus voting to be held in May. Because school board seats are considered nonpartisan in Virginia, political parties cannot formally nominate candidates, but can “endorse” candidacies, which frequently amounts to the same thing.
O’Grady and her four School Board colleagues each won the Democratic endorsement on their way to general-election victories.
For information on the caucus process, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
