The Arlington County Democratic Committee is planning a resumption of its traditional campaign-kickoff extravaganza, a year after the 2020 event was forced online due to COVID.
The party’s annual Labor Day chili cookoff is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Lyon Park Community Center. Teams will compete for the affection of judges and the public, with a host of awards being presented to those entering their chili.
“We are calling on chefs to bring forth the best Democratic chili from all around Arlington,” party chair Jill Caiazzo said. “This is a chance to show off your chili-cooking skills and compete for bragging rights.”
Featured guests will include U.S. Rep. Don Beyer and Del. Sam Rasoul, party officials said.
Tickets are $50, with discounts for members of the party’s Roosevelt-Obama Society, Young Democrats and Senior Democrats. Admission also is included in the Arlington Democrats’ four-event Gold Card, which also includes access to a number of additional political events throughout election season.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.