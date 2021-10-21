[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The National Landing Business Improvement District (BID) on Oct. 12 named District of Columbia artist Lisa Marie Thalhammer as the winner of its public-art design challenge to create a reimagined wall mural in the Crystal City Metro Plaza.
The initiative “advances the organization’s efforts to position National Landing as a vibrant destination with an enlivened streetscape featuring compelling activations and public-art installations,” BID officials said in announcing the selection.
Chosen unanimously from more than 30 submissions by the BID’s public-art selection committee comprised of business, government and community stakeholders, Thalhammer will implement her mural on the plaza’s expansive west wall, measuring approximately 115 feet in length and 20 feet in height.
“We are hopeful that this project will make people feel welcome as they return to riding transit, while providing them with an impactful and attractive arrival into National Landing,” said Tracy Sayegh Gabriel, president and executive director of the business-improvement district.
The mural – “Harmonize” – infuses the landscape with a spectrum of color, producing a pleasing meditative energy that embraces commuters in a hug of color, Thalhammer said.
The mural is scheduled for completion in late October and will serve as a dynamic part of a major update to the existing public plaza at the Crystal City Metro station entrance being spearheaded by the BID in partnership with JBG SMITH.